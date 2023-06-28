WMG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. 27,657,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,013,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 479.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

