WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.22 and last traded at $43.19. 1,209,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 587% from the average session volume of 176,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 172,412 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

