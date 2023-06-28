Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 14th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

WPK stock opened at C$41.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$38.63 and a 52-week high of C$48.13.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.10 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 3.0620793 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

