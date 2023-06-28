Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Hexcel worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

