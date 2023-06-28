Willis Investment Counsel Raises Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock remained flat at $35.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

