Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,730. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

