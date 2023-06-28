Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 9,292 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,435.00.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.53. 1,457,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

