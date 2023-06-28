Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,209,000 after acquiring an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

