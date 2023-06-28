WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.69

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as low as $12.45. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 34,421 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,487.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.