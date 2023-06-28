Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Up 650.0% in June

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 817,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

