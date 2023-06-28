West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.