West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

