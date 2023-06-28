West Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $401.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.43.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

