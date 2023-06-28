Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 666,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,448,049. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

