Wanchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $903,027.06 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.96 million and approximately $903,027.06 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,741,123 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

