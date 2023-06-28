Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 96,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BIV traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,676. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.