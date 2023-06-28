Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $162.11. 90,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

