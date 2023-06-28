Walken Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,664,247 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

