Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of HLAL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

