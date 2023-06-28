VVS Finance (VVS) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $96.82 million and $310,762.83 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,099,986,447,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,898,414,717,756 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

