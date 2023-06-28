Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.008.

Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vox Royalty stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vox Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

