VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Stock Performance

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. 206,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $143.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

