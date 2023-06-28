Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,739,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,251. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Viper Networks
