Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,739,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,251. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

(Get Rating)

See Also

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.