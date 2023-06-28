Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $214.58. The stock had a trading volume of 541,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

