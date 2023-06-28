Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Shares Down 2.2%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 567 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 567 ($7.21). 683,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 136,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.37).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.88.

In other news, insider Dominic Scriven sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($343,293.07). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

