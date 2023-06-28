Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday.

Vicor Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.



