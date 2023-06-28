Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.