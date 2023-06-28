Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $1.19 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,534.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00286154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00757201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00547757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00060228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,068,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

