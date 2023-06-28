Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VET stock opened at C$16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0658683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

Several brokerages have issued reports on VET. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

