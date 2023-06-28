Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Hits $52.19 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 101.1% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $52.19 million and $79.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,222.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00281615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00752711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00551670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00058851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,065,113 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,065,125 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

