Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 232,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ventas by 15.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.