Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $201.69

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.69, but opened at $194.89. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $195.40, with a volume of 230,089 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.