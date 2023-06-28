Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe stock opened at $489.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.77. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

