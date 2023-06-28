Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,986,848 shares of company stock worth $15,646,275 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

