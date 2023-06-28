Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.67%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

