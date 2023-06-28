Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

MA opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.