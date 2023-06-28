Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

