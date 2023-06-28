Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after acquiring an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

