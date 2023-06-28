Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

