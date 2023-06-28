Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

