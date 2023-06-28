Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV remained flat at $81.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

