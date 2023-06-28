Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2764 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $92.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

