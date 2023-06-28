Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) to Issue Dividend of $0.70

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6987 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOOG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.47. 114,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,253. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

