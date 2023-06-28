Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $224.89. 58,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,611. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average is $215.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

