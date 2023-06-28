Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
