Vanguard Real Estate ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.93 (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 4,490,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,497 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.