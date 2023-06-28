Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 253,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 74,837 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 274,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 895,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,713,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VGIT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. 621,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
