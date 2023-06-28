Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.