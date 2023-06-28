Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Declares $0.88 Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8774 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. The stock had a trading volume of 321,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average is $242.80.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.