Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.83. The company had a trading volume of 301,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.21 and its 200 day moving average is $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

